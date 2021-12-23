Alphastar Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 342.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.0% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $15,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $456.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,940. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $335.60 and a 1 year high of $463.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $442.95 and its 200-day moving average is $420.53.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.