Alphastar Capital Management LLC Grows Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,336 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. FMR LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after buying an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 107,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.70. 5,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.94. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.32 and a 12 month high of $124.62.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.