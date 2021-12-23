Alphastar Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 302.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,985 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,737,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,537,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,696,519,000 after purchasing an additional 494,757 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $62.27. The company had a trading volume of 324,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,085,596. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $262.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

