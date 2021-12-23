Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,340 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $801,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 136,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 271,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.16. The company had a trading volume of 429,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,303,064. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.34.

