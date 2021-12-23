Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Increased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,099 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $127,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,928.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,899.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,748.33. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,696.10 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

