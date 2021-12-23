Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,034 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after acquiring an additional 639,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 324,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $429.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $335.37 and a 12-month high of $435.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.