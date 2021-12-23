Allworth Financial LP Increases Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 87.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $330.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.49. The company has a market cap of $919.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total value of $2,202,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,190,988 shares of company stock valued at $397,784,750. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

