Allworth Financial LP Has $3.11 Million Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,961,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,535,000 after purchasing an additional 61,438 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 492,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 454,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 31,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 332,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $62.57 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.88 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.01.

