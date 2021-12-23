Allworth Financial LP Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 265,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.28. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

