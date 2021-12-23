Allworth Financial LP Buys 7,635 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 141.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX opened at $247.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.71 and its 200-day moving average is $247.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.29.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

