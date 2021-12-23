Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $51,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,191 shares of company stock worth $447,222,789. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,938.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,912.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,780.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

