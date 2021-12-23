AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.31

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 3049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get AlloVir alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.17). On average, analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 12,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $306,344.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,277 shares of company stock worth $1,896,049. 55.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AlloVir by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.