Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Sells $1,671,000.00 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $34.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,084. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.75 and a beta of 1.18. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALGM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

