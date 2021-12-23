Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Lifesci Capital

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by research analysts at Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.79.

Get Allakos alerts:

Shares of ALLK opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.77. Allakos has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.11.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allakos will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 455,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after buying an additional 126,086 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 383.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.