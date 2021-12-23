Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Set at C$73.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) has been given a C$73.00 target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.97% from the stock’s previous close.

ATD.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TD Securities set a C$58.00 price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.13.

Shares of TSE:ATD.B traded up C$0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$49.67. 1,559,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,125. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.47. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$36.03 and a 12 month high of C$52.42.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

