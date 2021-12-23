Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities downgraded Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.11.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $117.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $319.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.