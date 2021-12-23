Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Alaska Air Group posted earnings per share of ($2.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.23) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,175 shares of company stock worth $762,033 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,683,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,192,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 499.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,236,000 after acquiring an additional 557,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after acquiring an additional 437,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,524,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average of $57.05.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

