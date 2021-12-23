Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Bought by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management increased its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management owned about 0.05% of Alamo Group worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alamo Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Cim LLC raised its position in Alamo Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Alamo Group by 267.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $86,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total value of $79,157.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,301 shares of company stock worth $2,379,540. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.25. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $338.31 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

