Akumin Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Akumin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 20th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Cormark also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.41.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Clarus Securities upped their target price on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

AKU opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Akumin has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $155.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Akumin by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akumin by 62.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akumin by 78.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 1,565,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akumin by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after buying an additional 446,270 shares in the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

