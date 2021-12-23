Agora (NASDAQ:API) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.53

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.53 and last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 736779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Agora in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agora presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.
The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -31.92 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after acquiring an additional 564,362 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,395,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.
About Agora (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
