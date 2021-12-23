Agora (NASDAQ:API) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.53

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.53 and last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 736779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Agora in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agora presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -31.92 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after acquiring an additional 564,362 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,395,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Agora by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

