Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) & Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Financial Comparison

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Aemetis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $900,000.00 28.69 -$8.94 million N/A N/A Aemetis $165.56 million 2.60 -$36.66 million ($2.26) -5.74

Cyclo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aemetis.

Volatility & Risk

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.88, suggesting that its share price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aemetis has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Aemetis shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Aemetis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Aemetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -1,236.82% -130.26% -98.31% Aemetis -32.91% N/A -44.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cyclo Therapeutics and Aemetis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aemetis 0 0 8 0 3.00

Cyclo Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 300.00%. Aemetis has a consensus price target of $31.17, indicating a potential upside of 140.30%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Aemetis.

Summary

Aemetis beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc. is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota. The India segment refers to the Kakinada plant, administrative offices in Hyderabad, and holding companies in Nevada and Mauritius. Its products include glycerin, ethanol, food and feed, biodiesel, and edible oils. The company was founded by Eric Armstrong McAfee in 2006 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

