AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VVR opened at $4.36 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

