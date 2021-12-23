Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of ARE traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$16.97. 173,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.94. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$15.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.28.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.2723048 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer David Andrew Smales sold 57,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total value of C$946,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$794,542.40.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

