AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,638 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,638 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $13,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OIH. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,165,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,200.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after acquiring an additional 75,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 68,090 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 131.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 62,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3,466.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 45,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

Shares of OIH stock opened at $186.97 on Thursday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $150.38 and a 12 month high of $248.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.