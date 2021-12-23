AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 34,079 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,079 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $9,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $105,517,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 109.7% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,333,000 after purchasing an additional 826,272 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 105.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 715,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 366,987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,200,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,425,000 after purchasing an additional 285,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 812,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 245,667 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PFFD opened at $25.61 on Thursday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83.

