AE Wealth Management LLC Has $11.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 260.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,375 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $263.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $266.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.41 and its 200 day moving average is $253.90.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

