AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,235 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $11,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 214,367.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,658,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649,971 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,378.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,694,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,458,000 after buying an additional 3,545,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,221,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 188,107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,789,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,227,000 after buying an additional 2,787,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,882 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $38.36.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $5.494 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.