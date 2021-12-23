AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 49,812 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 25.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,812 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Systelligence LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 341,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after acquiring an additional 71,994 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 100,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 394,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $37.07. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.