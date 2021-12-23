Adobe’s (ADBE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their hold rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $670.16.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $563.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $641.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $621.03.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,379 shares of company stock valued at $29,204,536. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

