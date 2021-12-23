Adams Wealth Management Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,133 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,740,909,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,269,767,000 after buying an additional 623,791 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,059,202,000 after buying an additional 288,105 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,082,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $979,091,000 after buying an additional 272,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.31. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

