Adams Wealth Management Purchases 32 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,139,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Humana by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after acquiring an additional 156,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Humana by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after acquiring an additional 151,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,182,000 after acquiring an additional 72,772 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $559.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.15.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $457.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $446.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

