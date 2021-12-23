Adams Wealth Management Buys 93,745 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 26.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,745 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 5.2% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $13,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $841,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 228,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $29.30. 7,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,306. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

