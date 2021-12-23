Adam L. Gray Buys 167,400 Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray acquired 167,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,418,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,442,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$111,142,976.58.

Adam L. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Adam L. Gray purchased 35,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$669,550.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Adam L. Gray purchased 366,705 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,183,750.95.

On Friday, December 10th, Adam L. Gray purchased 346,800 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,206,504.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Adam L. Gray purchased 234,100 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,035,491.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Adam L. Gray purchased 531,900 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,999,692.00.

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$19.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 392.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.01. NFI Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$18.41 and a 52-week high of C$32.74.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$619.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$634.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,345.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Laurentian upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price objective on NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.10.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

