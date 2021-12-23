ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Raised to $34.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.14% from the stock’s previous close.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

ACAD stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $55.90.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 69,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 165,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

