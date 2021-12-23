Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading 12.5% Higher

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) traded up 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 601,740 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 340% from the average session volume of 136,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of C$28.04 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

