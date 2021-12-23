Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Sells $1,373,749.52 in Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $1,373,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $138.99 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $139.27. The company has a market capitalization of $245.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

