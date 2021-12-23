Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,326 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

ABT stock opened at $138.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $139.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.99. The stock has a market cap of $245.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,477 shares of company stock worth $7,279,628. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

