Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Shares Gap Down to $24.86

Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.86, but opened at $24.13. Aadi Bioscience shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 17 shares changing hands.
AADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.
The stock has a market cap of $516.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54.
About Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI)
Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
