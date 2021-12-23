Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Shares Gap Down to $24.86

Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.86, but opened at $24.13. Aadi Bioscience shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 17 shares changing hands.

AADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The stock has a market cap of $516.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AADI. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 49,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 26.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 67,429 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 33.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,584,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 642,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $7,605,000.

About Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

