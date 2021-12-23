A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMKBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 1st. AlphaValue raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY remained flat at $$17.05 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 173,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,904. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.61 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 24.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

