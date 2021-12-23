a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.18.

NYSE:AKA opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.87.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,618,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,377,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.