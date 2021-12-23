$902.85 Million in Sales Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will report sales of $902.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $918.31 million and the lowest is $877.00 million. OneMain reported sales of $850.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

Shares of OMF opened at $50.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.38. OneMain has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 104.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter worth $40,000.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

