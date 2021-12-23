8PAY (8PAY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $363,592.00

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $363,592.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00055404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.35 or 0.08088230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,318.35 or 0.99865921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00073281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00049358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002673 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

