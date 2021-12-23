88mph Trading Up 30.7% Over Last Week (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. 88mph has a total market cap of $14.68 million and $238,215.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph coin can now be bought for $35.76 or 0.00070342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 88mph has traded up 30.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00043590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 426,940 coins and its circulating supply is 410,500 coins. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

