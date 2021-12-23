888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 559.38 ($7.39).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.12) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.91) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 888 from GBX 420 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 888 from GBX 490 ($6.47) to GBX 495 ($6.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.93) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

888 stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 304 ($4.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,381. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 349.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 380.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. 888 has a 1 year low of GBX 259 ($3.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 494 ($6.53). The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.12.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 409 shares of 888 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 403 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £1,648.27 ($2,177.66). Also, insider Mark Summerfield acquired 265 shares of 888 stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.25) per share, for a total transaction of £1,052.05 ($1,389.95).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

