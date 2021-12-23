$841.26 Million in Sales Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will announce sales of $841.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $835.30 million and the highest is $847.21 million. Lazard posted sales of $848.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of Lazard stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66. Lazard has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.63%.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lazard (LAZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.