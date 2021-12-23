8,000 Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 12.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 4.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMTC. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.49. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.73.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,578 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

