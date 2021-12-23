7,633 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 17,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.80, for a total transaction of $5,895,708.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Scotiabank cut Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.17.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $343.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.82 and a 200-day moving average of $328.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.79 and a 1-year high of $357.90.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

