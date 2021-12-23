76,088 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 76,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,000. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of GXO Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $90.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.10.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

