$743.80 Million in Sales Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to announce $743.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $735.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $752.00 million. Crane posted sales of $726.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

NYSE:CR traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.68. The company had a trading volume of 149,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.92. Crane has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $108.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Crane by 115.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Crane in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Crane in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crane by 215.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

