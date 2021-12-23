$702.40 Million in Sales Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will announce sales of $702.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $708.00 million and the lowest is $693.80 million. ITT reported sales of $708.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $99.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,924. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.28. ITT has a 1 year low of $74.46 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth $6,206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ITT by 10.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ITT by 1.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 59.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

